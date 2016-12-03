President Mahama commends staff and management of Zoomlion

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, Dec. 3, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has said Zoomlion Company had distinguished itself both locally and internationally and, therefore, deserved commendation from both government and all Ghanaians.

"I want to commend the management of Zoomlion Ghana for its immense contribution to national growth through the deployment of innovative means in dealing with the country's development challenges," he said.

He said as an indigenous company, the nation was proud of Zoomlion's achievements and initiatives which had led to the creation of over 200,000 jobs for the youth throughout the country.

President Mahama commended the company when he joined its management and staff a thanksgiving service to climax the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Zoomlion Ghana on the theme: "Oh Lord, How Manifold are Your Works".

The vision and dedication of the company, the President said, was worth emulating by other local firms adding that Zoomlion Ghana had become a strong local firm Ghanaians could rely on.

He listed various key interventions undertaken by the company in support of the nation's development drive such as the recently inaugurated Lavender Hill Faecal Treatment Plant as well as the solid waste compost plant at Adjen Kotoku, as monumental projects that had changed the face of waste management in the capital.

Apart from its operations in Ghana, Zoomlion was also operating in African countries such as Zambia, Togo, Liberia, Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

President Mahama gave the assurance that government would continue to support them adding that the operations of the company was in line with government's policy of indigenisation, value addition and import substitution.

'As a government we believe in having strong indigenous companies that would promote local production and business to support economic growth,' he said.

President Mahama particularly cited the local construction industry which has over 95 per cent of government contracts adding that the engagement of local firms for the execution of projects was useful to build their capacity and avoid capital flight.

On political interference, President Mahama gave the assurance that the Government would continue to support indigenous businesses irrespective of the perceived political affiliation of their owners.

'I am politically blind when it comes to business and investment,' he said, adding that 'once the company is adding value to local production, providing employment for Ghanaians, paying taxes and supporting economic growth, we will support it,' he said.

President Mahama said the survival and progress of Zoomlion, which was established under the New Patriotic Party's administration, was ample testimony to his administration's commitment to fairness and support for all businesses.

He congratulated the Executive Chairman of Zoomlion Ghana and JOSPONG Group, Mr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and the workers of the company for their dedicated service to the nation while encouraging them to do more.

Mr Joseph Siaw Agyepong thanked God for the vision and His blessings that had supported the rapid progress of the company throughout the last 10 years, enabling it to expand throughout Ghana and other African countries.

He thanked former President Kufuor and the late President Atta Mills as well as President Mahama for their immense support and encouragement that had ensured the survival and realisation of their dreams

Explaining the foundation of the company, he said: 'I embarked on this entrepreneurial journey with the deep conviction that Ghanaians deserve better in the area of sanitation and good health.

'Filth must not engulf a nation is my philosophy."

He enumerated the initiative and achievements of the company over the period and paid glowing tribute to the thousands of sanitation and management workers who have worked to keep the company active.

The thanksgiving service also attracted development partners, workers and key government officials.

GNA