Gambia | 4 December 2016 02:29 CET

Commonwealth Secretary-General welcomes election results in The Gambia

By Commonwealth Secretariat

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, has welcomed the election results in The Gambia.

She warmly commended the leadership and people of The Gambia for the profoundly significant and democratic transition they have initiated in their country.

The Secretary-General said, "On 1 December, Gambians demonstrated Commonwealth values of peace, tolerance and respect for diversity and differing views, as they exercised their democratic franchise, and clearly and confidently charted their own path for the country's future. We congratulate The Gambia for the example it has set."

The Secretary-General further remarked, "When The Gambia left the Commonwealth in 2013, heads of government, meeting in Colombo that year, noted this decision with regret, and looked forward to the country’s eventual return. Like every close knit family, our Commonwealth doors remain open."

