PPP promises to build factories in Ofoase Ayirebi

The Progressive People’s Party’s ( PPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Regio0n, John Obiri Yeboah, has said his party will build four factories in their first four years, and not just one as being promised by the NPP.

Addressing the zongo community at Ofoase, John Obiri Yeboah, who switched camp fromm the NPP after losing the primary to former broadcaster Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, disclosed that Dr. Nduom, the PPP Flagbearer, has promised the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency two factories for which he, Obiri will supplement with twoother factories making it four in his first term as Member of Parliament.

He therefore called on the electorates not to swallow any promise of one district one factory, which can’t solve the problem of the teaming unemployed youth in the Ofoase- Ayiribi Constituency.

“My father, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has promised Ofoase Ayiribi Constituency two factories should you vote for me Obiri Yeboah. I am also adding two factories to the two making it four. We are promising real jobs for the unemployed youths here. So you see; we are offering more than what someone is promising”he said.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom on his part, asked the people of Ofoase to support Obiri Yeboah go to Parliament.

He noted that through Obiri Yeboah, he is already bringing community water and modern toilet facilities to the constituency.

“All I can say is that, the young man is eloquent and knows how to talk, he knows how to put your issues across so support him. Through him, communities here are benefitting from water projects and places of convenience, so imagine what he will achieve as a member of Parliament.”

On his part, the zongo chief, Saani Musah Abukari, commended John Obiri Yeboah for his foresight and vision to bring development to the people of Ofoase.

John Obiri Yeboah and Papa Kwesi Nduom were in Ofoase to pay a courtesy call on the Zongo chief, and to thank him for his unflinching support for the PPP for the December 7 polls.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana