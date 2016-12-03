Dec. Polls: Gov’t presents solar lamps, generator sets to EC

The Ministry of Power has presented fifteen thousand solar lamps and 275 generator sets to the Electoral Commission (EC), as back-up power source ahead of the December 7 general election.

Speaking at the presentation of the items to the Electoral Commission, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Power, Solomon Atiim Asoalla, said although the 275 constituencies will be provided with a generator, solar lamps on stand by has become necessary.

“We have other places where the communities have not been hooked to the national grid and we have commissioned mini-grids, that is a combination of solar and wind power In these communities, to ensure that counting is done properly. But I want to assure everybody that, we are working 24 hours to ensure everything goes on well in the power sector on election day”.

Accepting the items on behalf of the Ministry, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC) in charge Corporate Services, Georgina Opoku Amankwa, said they were grateful for the support and assurance from the Ministry.

The sector, together with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), had earlier assured members of the public and various stakeholders in the December 7 elections, that power supply will not be interrupted during the period of the election.

The Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Philip Osei Bonsu, told citifmonline.com that, the Western Regional office of the ECG; has commenced the processes leading to the implementation of the nationwide contingency plan for Election Day; recently announced by the headquarters of the power distribution.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana