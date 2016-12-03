Trouble-makers want to use international community against NDC

President John Mahama has urged NDC supporters not to give in to any provocation no matter what happens on election day because it's all part of a ploy to create disaffection against the governing party.

"I know they are spoiling for a fight but I am urging all our supporters... don't let anybody provoke you, don't let anybody provoke you," he said at a rally at Nalerigu in the Northern Region Saturday.

Urging supporters to focus on the process and avoid distractions, the President said "your duty is just to put your ballot in the box. That's your duty".

He added that "there will be a deliberate attempt to provoke you so that there will be trouble and then the international community and everybody will say the Ghanaian election was marred by violence."

All seven presidential candidates have been urging voters to keep the peace ahead on Wednesday's general elections.

Last Thursday, the Accra Peace Accord was organised by the Commonwealth Observer Mission headed by the former South Africa President Thabo Mbeki where the Presidential Candidates of all the political parties in the election committed to peace.

At the ceremony held at the Movenpick Hotel was well attended by the international community and included the ECOWAS chair and Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas and the Deputy Commonwealth Secretary-General Madame Josephine Ojiambo.

The President assured the international community that he has much to lose than any other presidential candidate if violence breaks out. It is therefore in his uttermost interest to secure the country's peace as it goes to its seventh consecutive general elections since 1992.

Meanwhile, President Mahama has also assured voters that his government will continue to enhance the welfare of Ghanaians and also continue his investment in infrastructure. "I have done everything to make the people of Ghana proud", he assessed his first-term.

"I have not discriminated against any region. Every single region I have gone to, they have said...we have seen massive development in our region," he said and promised to continue to do so in his next term of office.

The President has started the last leg of his campaign to win the hearts and minds of Ghanaians in the Northern region.

He is scheduled to visit Bunkpurugu Yunyoo, Savelugu and Tamale as part of his campaign and also address a mammoth rally in Tamale in the evening.

The president before his campaign paid a courtesy call on the Nayiri, the king of the Mamprugu kingdom and asked of his blessings to enable him win the seat. The king assured him, he will not see disgrace.

The President told the supporters that once he has received the endorsement of the chief the party is "ready to do electoral battle."

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|EA