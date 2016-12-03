EC announces provisional turnout of Special Voting

Accra, Dec. 3, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the provisional turnout figures for the first Special Voting which was held on Thursday, December 1.

A statement issued by Mr Eric Kofi Fleming Dzakpasu, the EC Head of Communications, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, said out of a total 126,875 Special Voters, 92,231 turned out to cast their vote representing 72.69 percentage turnout.

The provisional turnout for each region are Ashanti; 15,474 out of 19,710, representing 78.51, Greater Accra; 16,474 out of 25,273, represents 65.18 per cent; Volta; 9,672 out of 14,485, representing 66.77 per cent, Central; 7,451 71.93 out 10,358, representing 72.93 per cent, and Western; 4,747 out of 7,016, representing 67.66 per cent.

The rest are Eastern; 9,286 out of 12,995, which is 71.46 per cent, Brong Ahafo; 10,721 out of 13,716, representing 78.16 per cent, Northern; 10,245 out of 13,134, representing 78 per cent, Upper East; 6,327 out of 7,254, representing 87.20 per cent and Upper West; 1,828 out of 2,934, representing 62.30 per cent.

"We wish to emphasise that the above figures are provisional at this stage.

"As agreed at the emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting held on Thursday, December 1, the Special Voting exercise will continue on Sunday December 4, in all 275 constituencies," the statement said.

GNA