EC warns against interference with electoral process

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Dec 3, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) has warned political party agents and observers against interfering with the electoral process and obstruct voting on the election-day.

Mr Charles Damoah, the Deputy Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the EC, said the EC would not hesitate to hand over any trouble maker to the security agencies.

Mr Damoah was speaking at a regional training workshop for election observers in Sunyani.

It was organised by the Institute for Democratic Governance in collaboration with the Civic Forum Initiative, a Non Governmental Orgnisation, and brought together about 70 local election observers from the 28 constituencies in the region.

Mr Damoah said returning, collation and presiding officers would be responsible for the conduct of the election.

He asked that the party agents and parliamentary candidates reported any suspected irregularity including impersonation and multiple voting to the presiding officers and EC officials for appropriate action.

The Right Reverend Festus Yeboah-Asuamah, the Regional Co-ordinator of IDEG, said ensuring that the December 07 election was peaceful and credible was a shared responsibility.

It was important everybody accepted to play their expected roles well and played by the rules of the game, he said.

He reminded the election observers to be impartial in their duties.

GNA