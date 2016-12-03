Government committed to providing security for citizenry

By Patience A. Gbeze, GNA

Accra, Dec. 3, GNA - Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister of Communications, has called on Ghanaians to observe peace before, during and after the December elections.

Speaking at his turn of the meet-the-press series in Accra, he said Ghana should not grind to a halt because of elections.

He explained that; 'elections are not about cutting of heads but are about counting the heads,' and urged the citizens to go through the polls peacefully.

Dr Boamah assured the public that the government was committed to providing security and protection for the citizenry and urged all and sundry to go out on December 7 to vote for their choice of candidate, devoid of fear or stigmatisation.

The Minister said security agencies would take swift actions against any individual or group of people who would disturb the peace of the country on election day.

'You must take the guiding principles and rules of the elections and abide by them to ensure peace during the period,' he added.

He also used the platform to outline the numerous development projects that the government was undertaking which, he said, would bring more jobs to the people.

He, therefore, urged the public to go out to vote massively for President Mahama for another four-year mandate to enable him to complete projects he has started.

