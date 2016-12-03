The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 3 December 2016 17:00 CET

Government committed to providing security for citizenry

By GNA

By Patience A. Gbeze, GNA
Accra, Dec. 3, GNA - Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister of Communications, has called on Ghanaians to observe peace before, during and after the December elections.

Speaking at his turn of the meet-the-press series in Accra, he said Ghana should not grind to a halt because of elections.

He explained that; 'elections are not about cutting of heads but are about counting the heads,' and urged the citizens to go through the polls peacefully.

Dr Boamah assured the public that the government was committed to providing security and protection for the citizenry and urged all and sundry to go out on December 7 to vote for their choice of candidate, devoid of fear or stigmatisation.

The Minister said security agencies would take swift actions against any individual or group of people who would disturb the peace of the country on election day.

'You must take the guiding principles and rules of the elections and abide by them to ensure peace during the period,' he added.

He also used the platform to outline the numerous development projects that the government was undertaking which, he said, would bring more jobs to the people.

He, therefore, urged the public to go out to vote massively for President Mahama for another four-year mandate to enable him to complete projects he has started.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

Pray 4 ur enemy,love them and do good to them be mersyful just like the Father is mersyful unto the bad and the good
By: David kyei London UK
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img