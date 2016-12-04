The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
South Africa | 4 December 2016 02:29 CET

President Zuma congratulates team South Africa for maintaining sovereign rating status

By Republic of South Africa: The Presidency

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated government, business, labour and all South Africans after three major credit rating agencies kept South Africa’s sovereign debt credit rating status above junk status.

“We congratulate Team South Africa particularly government, business and labour for ensuring that the country’s sovereign debt credit rating status is not downgraded to junk status. Unity in action and hard work have paid off against a very volatile global economic climate.

“Working together as government, business and labour we can overcome the current economic challenges and we must continue working hard and creatively to reignite growth so that jobs can be created for our people,” the President said.

President Zuma further assured international investors that South Africa remains an important and strategic investment destination.

