Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the presidential election in The Gambia

The Secretary-General commends the people of The Gambia for holding the presidential election on 1 December 2016 in a peaceful and orderly manner. He commends the Independent Electoral Commission for ensuring that the necessary conditions were in place for the organisation of a successful election. He also congratulates President-elect Adama Barrow on his election and commends President Yahya Jammeh for his message congratulating Mr. Barrow.

The Secretary-General reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to continue to support the people and the Government of The Gambia in their efforts to promote human rights, achieve sustainable development and strengthen good governance and the rule of law in the country.

New York, 2 December 2016