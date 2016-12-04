Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica on the Presidential Elections in The Gambia:

In presidential elections on 1 December, Gambian voters have expressed their will to see a change of leadership. The European Union wishes to commend the commitment of the Gambian population to democratic principles.

President Jammeh's swift acceptance of the result is a further signal of strengthening democracy in The Gambia.

The European Union stands ready to fully support the President elect, Mr. Adama Barrow, his future government and the Gambian people on the path of democratic reforms, which Mr. Barrow has outlined in his election campaign.

The European Union reconfirms its commitment to remain at the sides of the Gambian people to build sustainable and inclusive development.