General News | 3 December 2016 14:37 CET

Accra: Police march for peace ahead of polls [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

The Ghana Police Service on Saturday morning embarked on a peace march through some streets of the national capital, Accra.

The personnel started the march from the Nima Police Station through Nima, Newtown, Circle, Adabraka, Kokomlele and other suburbs of the capital.

The aim of the exercise, according to the police, is to assure Ghanaians of its preparedness to ensure peace  before, during, after the December 7 elections.


By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

BUY ONE LAWYER, (TSATSU TSIKATA), GET TWO OTHER LAWYERS (TONY LITHUR AND QUARSHIE AIDUN) FREE
