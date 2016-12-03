Accra: Police march for peace ahead of polls [Photos]

The Ghana Police Service on Saturday morning embarked on a peace march through some streets of the national capital, Accra.

The personnel started the march from the Nima Police Station through Nima, Newtown, Circle, Adabraka, Kokomlele and other suburbs of the capital.

The aim of the exercise, according to the police, is to assure Ghanaians of its preparedness to ensure peace before, during, after the December 7 elections.

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana