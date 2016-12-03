Ofoase Ayirebi Needs A ‘Home Boy’ To Lead Them, Not A 'Stranger - Nduom Charges

The flag bearer of the Progressive Peoples Party Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has urged the people of Ofoasi-Ayirebi not to allow someone he refers to as 'stranger' they don't know to lead them, but rather vote for a home boy who they can trust. Addressing a sea of party supporters at Abenase, Dr Nduom urged the people to support John Obiri Yeboah to go to parliament, since he has been with them through their trying times and the good times and knows the challenges of the area.

"This is Akyemansa, your area has lots of problems, from water to roads, schools. So what this means is that you need someone who knows the constituency and has lived here and experienced your difficulties to lead the area out of the predicament it finds itself".

"Obiri Yeboah you know, you have lived with him and has done lots of things together with you but can you say same of the other guy, has he ever spoken of this area when he had the opportunity to do so? This means you can’t put your trust in him" He said.

Responding to cheers and chants from the teaming supporters present, John Obiri Yeboah standing for parliament on the ticket of the PPP asked the electorates to remember the many things he has done for them and reward him accordingly on December 7.

"I am a local boy that has laboured with you, I have fetched firewood with you in the past and so if you need someone to lead Akyemansa it definitely must be someone you know. You have seen the many wonderful things I have provided even in my private life. So I am urging you to reward me with your votes and send me to parliament to be able to lobby for good things for you’’. John Obiri Yeboah is contesting the parliamentary seat with two other candidates namely Kojo Oppong Nkrumah of the New Patriotic Party and John Budu of the National Democratic Congress.