Tears Flow For Bawumia Aide

The family of the late Press Aide to Dr Mahumudu Bawumia, Kwabena Boadu has set February 3, 2017 for his burial and final funeral rites.

The decision was announced at the observation of one-week of the passing of the young man on Thursday.

Boadu, 29, was found dead in a hotel room where he and other members of Dr Bawumia's campaign team were lodging in the early hours of Thursday, November 24, 2016 in Wa, the Upper West regional capital after allegedly suffering an electrocution.

News of his death had since thrown the party into a state of mourning.

But on the occasion of the one-week observation, men virtually became women while women turned into girls, as they wept uncontrollably.

It was a sorrowful sight to behold when Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia arrived at Taifa to mark the one-week celebration.

Long before Dr Bawumia's arrival at Taifa where several party faithful, especially members of the party's youth wing had gathered, friends of the young man, including family members were seen shedding tears.

But the mourning heightened when Dr Bawumia arrived at the place in the company of his wife and office staff who used to work with Boadu until his untimely death.

Upon seeing the NPP running mate, some of the bereaved family members became uncontrollable, with the NPP sympathizers around trying to calm them.

Not too long thereafter, the Presidential candidate arrived at the location, sending the crowd into wild jubilation.

Both Nana and Bawumia consoled the bereaved family, assuring them of their support and that of the party in these trying times.

The mortal remains of the late Kwabena Boadu is expected to be buried in his hometown, Akyem Jejeti in the Eastern Region.

