PPP News | 3 December 2016 11:36 CET

Ofoase to benefit from 4 factories in 4 years - PPP promises

By MyJoyOnline

The parliamentary candidate for the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency has said the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) will build four factories in his first four years.

Addressing the zongo community of Ofoase, John Obiri Yeboah disclosed that Dr Nduom himself has promised the Constituency two factories for which the candidate is supplementing with another two factories making it four in his first term as Member of parliament.

He, therefore, called on the electorates not to swallow any promise of one district one factory policy which can't solve the problem of the teaming unemployment situation in the Ofoase- Ayiribi Constituency.

"We are promising real jobs for the unemployed youths here. So you see we are offering more than what someone is promising," he added.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom on his part asked the people of Ofoase to support Mr Yeboah go to Parliament since he is a man of his words.

With the help of the aspiring MP, the PPP has already provided the community with potable water and modern toilet facilities to the Constituency.

"All I can say is that the young man is eloquent and knows how to talk, he knows how to put your issues across so support him," Dr Nduom said.

The zongo chief, Saani Musah Abubakari, commended Mr Yeboah for his foresight and vision to bring development to the people of Ofoase.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

