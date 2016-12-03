Party affiliated militia groups is a threat to Ghana's democracy - CDD

A survey conducted by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) has revealed that at least 15 private militia groups are in existence in the run-up to the December 7 elections.

The survey which covered the period from October 14 to 26, 2016 revealed that a “significant minority of Ghanaians claim awareness of political party-affiliated private militias.”

Some of the group identified by the survey include Azorka Boys, Bolga Bull Dogs, Invincible Forces, Bamba Boys Kandahar Boys and many others.

The survey said respondents, who claimed awareness of these groups, associated them with the National Democratic Congress, and the New Patriotic Party.”

Mr Daniel Armah Attoh, a Senior Researcher Fellow at CDD, said: “Irrespective of the presumed party affiliation of these private militias, a clear majority of Ghanaians- 63 percent, regard the operations and activities of these groups as a threat to democracy and risk to the country”

The survey which was conducted from a sample size of 2,680 Ghanaians distributed across the ten regions, 163 districts and 291 towns and villages show that majority of Ghanaians prefer the election to be peaceful, free and fair.

The survey revealed that even though majority of Ghanaians said the use of violence is never justified in Ghanaian politics, a cross section of the sample size 54 per cent, believed that political parties and or candidates are “very likely” or “likely” to use violence in the upcoming elections.

The report revealed that majority of Ghanaians believed that, in order to have peaceful and transparent elections, the Electoral Commission must release election results as soon as the polls conclude.