Electoral authorities say they are not responsible for missing names

Accra, Dec. 2, GNA - Mr Tony Ayedey, Returning Officer for the Madina Constituency, says it is not the fault of the Electoral authorities that some security personnel who participated in the special voting exercise could not vote.

'The names we were given are the ones we are working with. If they are not finding their names, then it means the list of names provided from their quarters was not complete,' he said.

Mr Ayedey, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the Polling Station at the Madina Police Station, which served the Constituency, said those who could not find their names had been asked to return to vote on December 7.

'This is because although their names may have been excluded from the list provided from their respective organisations, these names could definitely be found on the national list.

Mr Ayedey said besides that, the polling station had encountered absolutely no set-backs.

'We registered a total of 1199 people for the early voting exercise and as at 11.00am, 400 people have already voted,' he said.

The returning officer also confirmed that voting begun at exactly 0700 hours, adding that all materials needed for voting had been made available on time.

A number of police men complained that they could not find their names and could therefore not participate in the early voting.

A police man who did not want to mention his name, said "although we are being asked to vote on December 7, we have been assigned to work on that day so that is not quite possible". GNA