March in memory of Fidel Castro to be held in Accra

Accra, Dec 02, GNA - A march in memory of Fidel Castro, the former President of Cuba, would be held in Accra tomorrow Saturday, December 3, 2016.

Dubbed: 'Ghana Loves Cuba,' the march is being organised by the Association of Ghanaians Trained in Cuba (AGTC) in collaboration with many other sympathisers.

A statement issued by the AGTC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the March would start from the forecourt of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and proceed to the Cuban Embassy.

The release described the late Cuban Leader as 'a colossal testament to social achievement, and the human endeavour to improve upon people's lives.'

The statement said: 'Under the Cuban Government led by Fidel Castro, a true representative democracy was created with social justice as its goal.'

It said millions of lives were transformed, especially in the fields of Education and Health care, with sustainable development in Cuba and Africa.

The statement said the Cuban Revolution fought for human lives in poor countries, and in areas of the world submerged by natural disasters.

'They fought with courage and dignity, and also with kindness and respect, learning to communicate in local languages and valuing local culture,' it said.

Touching on Ghana Cuban relations, it recalled, that the two countries began their friendship in 1959, when Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah became the first Head of State to recognise the Cuban Revolution.

'In 1983, for example, 700 Ghanaian students, accompanied by seven Ghanaian teachers, left Accra for Cuba to pursue their secondary education up to the University, and ended by specialising in various professions in Medicine, Agriculture and Engineering,' it said. 'This kind of assistance amongst many others, continued for several years.'

The statement touched on some key land-marks of Fidel Castro's relations with Africa and said the end of colonialism could not have been achieved in Africa, without the help of 'Commandante Fidel Castro who we mourn today'.

The former Cuban leader's love for humanity, it said, saw him send humanitarian assistance to Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea during the Ebola epidemic, and to many other countries such as Haiti, Bolivia, Nicaragua in their time of need.

'Nelson Mandela was right in saying that the Cuban people hold a special place in the hearts of Africans,' said the statement.

'For this, the people of Ghana and Africa, join all Cubans in their moment of grief, as they mourn Commandante Fidel Castro, who dedicated his life in the pursuit of true independence for Africa, and for all suffering people.'.

The Former Cuban leader, passed away in Havana, on Friday, November 25, 2016 at 90.

A Cuban revolutionary and politician, Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz, governed the Republic of Cuba for 47 years, from 1959 to 1976.

GNA