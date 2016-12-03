The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 3 December 2016

Mahama Declares 3 Days Of Fasting

By Daily Guide
Dr. Edward Omane Boamah
President John Dramani Mahama has urged Christians and Muslims  as well as people of different faith to dedicate three days – starting yesterday (Friday), December 2 to Sunday, December, 4 – to fasting and prayers for the nation ahead of the December 7 elections.

“As we fast and pray for continuous peace and stability in Ghana before, during and after the elections, the president is further urging all to dedicate their specific days of worship – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – to pray to God to intercede for Ghana,” a statement signed by Dr Edward K. Omane Boamah, Communications Minister, entreated.

According to the statement, through fasting and prayers, supported by appropriate measures and actions on the part of all stakeholders, “Our dear nation will once again demonstrate to the world that Ghana is not only the beacon of hope for Africa's democracy, but also the nation ready and willing to continue on the path of progress and prosperity for all.”

