Unless Nana Addo Wins Election 2016, The Results Shall Be Rejected

From empirical observations and interactions with the people, everything indicates that Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP will win the upcoming 7 December 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

This is the feedback I am getting from that leading member of the “Mahama Must Go” movement currently in Ghana campaigning to ensure Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP form the next government following the results of Election 2016.

President Mahama and the NDC have intensified their propensity to give bribes and have gone on vote-buying spree. As desperate as they are to win the election through all possible foul means, the odd is still against them.

They have been carting arms to the NPP strongholds, especially the Ashanti region, with intent to cause mayhem on Wednesday 7 December 2016, the Election Day. They are going to send soldiers as well as their allegedly NDC-trained but fake soldiers dressed and armed to the teeth to the NPP strongholds’ polling stations to frighten off the voters.

From all the dirty ploys by the NDC in collusion with the Electoral Commission, especially Mrs. Charlotte Osei, to rig the election in favour of President Mahama and the NDC, I conclude that Election 2016 will not be free and fair. Subsequently, the “Mahama Must Go” movement of which I am one of the leading members will reject the results unless it is declared in favour of Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP.

President Mahama, the NDC and the Electoral Commission must bear in mind that the people of Ghana are going to vote in their overwhelming numbers for a change of government from NDC to NPP so all their numerously secretly hatched plots to rig the election will not wash.

Even though Nana Akufo Addo might have signed some sort of memorandum of understanding with the leaders of the other political parties and that scornful Charlotte Osei to accept the results of the election however it turns out, and to ensure peace prevails during and after the election, the majority of Ghanaians shall not accept any dodgy results unless Nana Akufo Addo is declared the winner.

Ghanaians are no longer going to sit on the fence with arms folded around the chest while the NDC scumbags, greedy bastards and babies with sharp teeth – courtesy of former President J. J. Rawlings – continue to take us for fools.

The wind for change is too intense for President Mahama to indulge in any silly malpractices aimed at twisting the truth.

Despite their desperate attempts to instill fear in the people by all their so far uncovered wicked ploys, we shall resist the oppressor’s rule. We shall vote them out of power!

The NDC and President Mahama had better learn from the Gambian election where in the end, their autocratic leader Yahya Jammeh has lost to the opposition party led by Adama Barrow. He did not make any attempts to fight the results or rig the election. This is exactly what we expect of President Mahama.

The year 2016 is bringing about lots of shocking election results and it is the turn of Ghana to send President Mahama and the NDC into political oblivion.

CHANGE IS COMING. THE BATTLE IS STILL THE LORD’S!