Yagaba-Kubori MP Commissions 35 New Boreholes

The member of parliament for Yagaba-Kubori Hon. Mustapha Ussif on Friday 25th November started the commissioning thirty-five boreholes.

The project which forms part of the MP's social responsibilities is aimed at providing potable water for residents in those communities.

The thirty-five boreholes are located in several villages across the constituency which includes Yagaba, Kubori, Tantala, Katigri, Kubagna, Mugu, Yizeisi, Yizebisi and many more.

At the commissioning of one of the boreholes at Kubugu on Friday 2nd December 2016, Hon. Mustapha assured residents of his dedication to improve lives and good health of his constituents.

He also used the opportunity to call on the electorate to endorse his second term bid in other to continue the good works. He also advised the youth not to engage in any form of violence that will disrupt the elections and the peaceful atmosphere the constituency enjoys.

The Kubugu Nara Mr. Alhassan Tia, thanked the MP for the wonderful projects he has embarked upon to improve living conditions of people across the constituency, and prayed he gets a second term to continue his good works.





