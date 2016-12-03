World Disability Day: Using The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) To Advance Disability Rights: We Need A Multi-Sectoral Action Now

Imagine that you woke this morning and you could not see, walk, talk or recall the events of the previous day. You are rushed to the hospital or clinic for many and you are told that your new condition is permanent or irreversible. You are now a person with disability.

Disability may be defined as a permanent physical or health condition which prevents an individual from using either any of his/her senses or a part of the body, from participating in social and cultural events, living an independent life and/or accessing goods and service that they may need and are entitled to due to barriers that exists within the environment they live and interact with. It is instructive to note that, disability can be easily managed when these physical, cultural and attitudinal barriers are removed.

Since the ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons With Disability (UNCRPD) in 2006, various efforts have been carried out by various stakeholder to empower Persons With Disability as well remove the various barriers they face so that they can effectively contribute to the development of their communities and break out of the cycle of poverty.

In September 2015, the UN General Assembly passed a set of 17 goals to serve as the global development agenda spanning from 2015-2030. The goals range from “Ending poverty in all its forms everywhere” to “Strengthening the means of implementation and revitalizing the global partnership for sustainable development”.

Rural Initiatives for Self Empowerment-Ghana (RISE-Ghana) wishes to use the occasion of Word Disability Day which falls on 3rd December each to salute and commend the efforts of all persons living with disability and all stakeholders engaged in efforts to promote the rights of Persons Living With Disability (PWDs) in Ghana and Globally. This year’s theme “Achieving the 17 goals for the future we want,” is not only relevant but very timely.

As governments across the globe implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with renewed zeal to address the issues of poverty, inequality and marginalization of PWDs across all facets of society from Adapting to Climate Change to Zoning of public places for accessibility for PWDs, the theme provides a perfect opportunity to pause and reflect on our legal and moral obligations as duty bearers.

RISE-Ghana believes that unless disabled people are brought into the development mainstream, it will be impossible to achieve the SGDs by 2030 since 80 per cent of the world’s PWDs live in low-income countries – the majority of whom are poor and cannot access basic services. Only 2% of children with disability in the developing world receive any education or rehabilitation.

While commending the Government of Ghana for the positive strides undertaken to secure the rights and dignity of PWDs through the passage of Ghana’s Disability Law ( Act 715), an accessibility standards, introduction of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), wish to make the following observations.

95% of public buildings in Upper East Region are not accessible despite accessibility provision in the PWD Act. Fewer PWDs have access to the 2% District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) which is characterized by delays and often irregular. Civil Society Groups and the National Council on Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) must engage actively in monitoring compliance with the act. The Ministry of Youth and Sports must endevour to prioritize disability sports and ensure sports facilities are accessible country-wide. The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Parliament, District Assemblies must address the gross failure of public and private institutions to comply with provisions of the act- 10 years is too long to wait to harness the potential of PWDs! Private sector must be made to fully understand the tax and economic incentive to employ PWDs as well as pay them fair market wages for their goods and services.

PWDs are nor not DISABLED, it is the barriers that make them so, removing these starts with you. Remember DISABILITY is anybody’s lot, anytime.

We salute our partners, UNICEF-Ghana, GIZ, CDD-Ghana, World Vision Talensi Cluster, the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), the ASA Basis-Germany and the Technical University of Valencia-Spain for supporting our efforts in advancing disability rights.

Thank you.

AWAL Ahmed,

Executive Director

0266195156/0248498703