It Is A Sin To Hate Politics - NPP Chairman Warns Religious Leaders

The Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, anyone who develops apathetic attitude towards politics is doing a great disservice to God and his country.

The NPP Chairman is therefore calling on religious leaders to show interest by involving themselves in partisan but decent politics.

According to him, religion, especially, Christianity, had always supported politics and without the involvement of religious leaders they would sin against God.

The NPP constituency chairman made the call when he launched the "ADOPT A POLLING STATION" during "a House of Prayer" session the NPP held at the Atimatim Methodist Church.

He said with a days to the December 7 general elections, Ghanaians had got to resort to their various faiths and prayers ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said it was time, Christians in particular, exhibited a great deal of commitment in politics, arguing that when a bad leader ruled the nation the Christian community suffered the bad policies of that government.

For example, he said if Christians did not show interest in politics to elect the right leader and there was war, these same Christians could neither peacefully worship at their various churches nor earn the living.

He also cited the Ivorian war to buttress his point saying that had Christians showed interest in politics in Cote d'Ivoire the Gbagbo-Ouattara genocide would not have existed.

Economic hardship

He said he had observed that due to economic hardship, most Christians were unable to return their Tithe and Offering at churches.

For that reason, he said it was necessary for every Christian to show interest in politics as Ghana prepares for imminent December 7 elections.