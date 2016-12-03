Government Is Absorbing Private Colleges Of Education - Education Minister

The minister of Education, Hon. Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has stated that government is still in the process of absorbing some private colleges of education to ease tension on the few public colleges. This was contained in a speech read on her behalf by the head of Policy and Research at the National Council for Tertiary Education, Mr. Emmauel Newman during the 1st Congregation of the Methodist College of Education, Akyem Asene/Aboabo, Oda at the Akyem Oda campus of the school.

According Prof Nana Opoku Agyeman, government continues to work hard to better the education sector in the country.

She used the opportunity to congratulate the graduands and advised them to seek for further studies as soon as the opportunity avails itself. She however pleaded with the managers of the school to expand their advertisement beyond the corridors of the Eastern Region.

According to Prof. Jane Opoku Agyeman, having walk through the school on countless occasions, she is convinced the school has the capacity to absorb more students far more than the number it is admitting now.

VOTE PEACEFULLY AND WISELY

On his part, the Principal of the college, Badu Fordjour Anyan advised Ghanaians to vote wisely and peacefully in this year’s General election.

Commenting on the absorption of the school by the ministry of education, Mr. Anyan, pleaded with the ministry to fast track the processes since this is the only college of education in the Western Part of the Eastern Region that serves people in places such as Kwaebibirem District, Denkyembour District, Upper and Lower West Akyem Districts, Nsawam area, Agona East, Birim South and Birim Central Districts and Municipality respectively.