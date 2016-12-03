West Blue Consulting Wins Big At The 2016 Nigeria Technology Awards

West Blue Consulting, a pace-setting, innovating and world class sought after ICT organization has been recognized as the “Software Development Company of the year” and the CEO; Md. Valentina Mintah awarded the “Special Recognition Awards” for her excellent contribution to the growth of the Technology Industry in Africa. This was at the recent Nigeria Technology Awards Night held on 26th November 2016 in Lagos, Nigeria.

NIGERIA Technology Awards (NiTA) is an award organized to Celebrate and reward Technology Entrepreneurs, Innovators, Inventors, Academicians and policy makers (Government) in Nigeria. The objective is to promote and commend the excellent achievements to which Nigeria Technology professionals and organizations contribute towards building a sustainable economy using technology, the Awards also aimed to encourage local practitioners to develop innovative and creative Technology solutions, which will uplift the image of Nigeria both locally and internationally.

This year, the entries and nomination received by the Nigeria Technology Awards achieved a record 3,556 submissions in over 92 categories. 102,000 votes were cast, resulting in 300 shortlisted entries, with a final 54 awarded in different categories.

Present at the ceremony which was held in Lagos, Nigeria were representatives of the Minister of Communication and Technology alongside the Lagos State Governor who all emphasized on the transparency and credibility of the Technology Awards; they also advised organizations who have been recognized should continue to ensure delivery of great innovations that would make Africa well projected as a developed continent.

The event recorded an unprecedented turnout of both the Private and Public Sector Operators in the Technology Business & Services, Telecoms, Banking, Education (Universities) and the Government.

Presentation of the 2016 best Software Development Company award was handed over by Mrs. Edith Udeagu; Chief Operating officer, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) and the special recognition was presented by Mr. Victor Olukayode Onanubi; MD/CEO Maxtech Solutions Concept.

Present to receive the awards on behalf of the CEO was the General Manager, West Blue Consulting, Mr. Kabir Bashir. He assured the organizers and everyone present that West Blue’s commitment to being a pace setting, innovating and world class sought after ICT organization is sacrosanct and would continue to ensure the nation’s building process is met.

West Blue Consulting is a world class business and IT-consulting and technology firm. They transform the performance of leading organizations in both the private and public sectors. From concept to strategy development and detailed implementation, West Blue is known to consistently deliver cutting edge IT solutions to clients with rapid, high-impact results.





Mrs. Edith Udeagu Presenting The Award To The Gm West Blue, Mr. Bashir Kabir