'NDC will always stand by people of Volta Region' – Mahama

President John Mahama says the last thing the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) would take for granted is the goodwill it enjoys from residents of Volta Region.

Although the President acknowledged that there remains a lot to be done, he said there are visible projects to testify for the commitment of his government in the Region.

He pledged to work harder if he is given a second term to improve the economic fortunes of residents of the Region.

The President made these remarks when he cut the sod for commencement of construction works on phase II of the Ho Airport, Friday.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]