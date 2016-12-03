Govt urged to invest in agric

Some players in Ghana’s agriculture sector have appealed to government to invest in the sector to help boost output.

This, according to them will help grow the sector produce at a cheaper cost for export.

Speaking in an interview with Citi Business News, the Senior Research Scientist at the Cocoa Research Institute, Esther Gyedu Akoto said government must put in place policy interventions that would benefit players in the sector.

Madam Akoto made the assertion at a seminar organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) on Agricultural Research Findings and Investment under the theme Research Findings and Investment Opportunities in the Agricultural Sector.

She stated that such an initiative will also attract foreign investors into the sector.

''We are not supposed to go into large scale production so we are waiting for investors. So talking about policy intervention all we need is that government should come in and come up with things like tax exemptions and tax rebates for the investors because they are going to bring in the stuff like equipment to help with the production of our goods,” she stressed.

She explained that Ghana could compete on the intentional market in the agriculture sector receives the necessary policy intervention to increase output.

According to a report by the GIPC, the Agriculture Industry did not attract any foreign investment in the third quarter of 2016.

This is despite moves made by the center to attract foreign investors in to the sector to improve the lives of farmers.

–

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana