Paramount chief of Denkyira Tradition Area dies at 94

Paramount Chief of Denkyira Traditional Area in the Central Region, Odeefuo Boa-Amponsem III has died.

The news of the death of the world’s second longest serving monarch was announced by the Denkyira Traditional Council, Friday.

Acting President of the Denkyira Traditional Council, Nana Agyei Bluer at a news conference confirmed the demise of the chief.

Per arrangements, the Traditional Council has placed a three-day ban on noise making at social gatherings and political activities as the late monarch is mourned.

"The three days will cover today, Friday 2nd December and ends on Monday 4th December 2016," the Traditional Council has said.

Odeefuo Boa-Amponsem III, 94, was the 25th King of the Great State of Denkyira. He was enstooled in 1955 as the Paramount Chief of Denkyira and has ruled for 60 years.

He was once the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs as well as the National House of Chiefs.

The former King was also a member of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Constitution of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com