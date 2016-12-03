Which Theory Best Explains Muslim Murders in Uganda?

For four years now since sheik Abdul Karim Sentamu was murdered on April 22, 2012 and recently sheik Maj Muhammad Kigunddu on Nov 26, several theories have emerged in attempts to define the group or individuals behind this project. They include:

Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)

This was a line initially taken by government and often cited by president Museveni. Most of the sheiks killed had refused to join the ADF on disagreements over approaches on dawah conduct (invitation to Islam) and also the method of fighting government. Government argued that in response to this disappointment, ADF opted to eliminating these sheiks. However, immediately after the first assassination mission, it’s reported among the sheiks who were still alive, that the alleged leader of ADF then, sheik Jamil Mukulu sent a condolence message over the death of sheik Abdul Karim Sentamu and swore in Allah’s name disassociating ADF from the responsibility of killing him. He backed this saying it would be contrary to ADF’s mission of fighting for the cause of Islam while killing fellow Muslims. He, in turn pinned government as responsible for the action.

Rival Factions

This is pursued by members of the Muslim faction to which majority of the deceased sheiks subscribed. In fact surviving sheiks are the ones that cooperated with police to drop the ADF line and instead adopt one of the rival faction. They thus suggested all names of those arrested by police and currently detained at Luzira. However sufficient evidence has eluded police, and possibly—sooner than later, since the murder spate is just continuing; all prisoners may regain their freedom. Besides, it’s well documented that historically, Ugandan Muslims have learned to live with their differences without resorting to killing each other.

Government

This is a lead pursued by the neutral Muslims and opposition politicians. Majority of the deceased were once government enemies. The late Kigunddu and his already deceased colleagues once headed a rebel group called Uganda freedom army (UFA) whose fighters were camped in South Sudan before its secession. Government clamped on the sheiks throughout the 1990s and detained them in safe houses from where they were prosecuted and detained in Katojo prison in western Uganda and from where they were abducted by ADF but due to disagreements with ADF, they sneaked back into Uganda. In Uganda they were again arrested by government, which later pardoned them under the government amnesty law in 2002. Theorists argue that the government retained suspicion over these sheiks and indeed although the battle fire had ceased, not so the war until the enemy would totally be annihilated—hence the current mysterious murders. On the other hand, the government is alleged to view these sheiks as one of the internal formidable building blocks for a future strong Muslim political movement to bargain for power. Whereas these allegations cannot be taken at face value, government’s reluctance and not mere failure to conduct serious and conclusive investigations into these murders may render them currency.

Former Recruits

This line is advanced by Muslim neutralists. They argue that after the former rebel sheiks signed an agreement with government, themselves being integrated in public security structures, they forgot about the youth they had recruited who became disgruntled. Out of anger these youth resolved to revenge by killing off the sheiks. But this theory is weakened by the sophisticated nature in which the missions are conducted that have for nearly five years eluded the government investigation machinery. Secondly not only members of the former Kigunddu-led rebel group have been victims. The late Shi’a leader Sheik Dr Abdul Kadir Muwaya had never had any business with the disgruntled youth.

Political Pressure Groups

This theory is driven by neutral actors—both Muslim and non-Muslim who believe that sophisticated and well connected politicians like those once in government structures and those outside the country, have the capacity and competence of conspiring to assassinate popular Muslim sheiks with huge youth following so as to ferment anger among Muslims. The intention would be to ready energetic Muslim youths to mount or join a north-Africa-like people’s power to topple the NRM government when the right time comes. That is why the timing is often when Muslims have a heated disagreement between themselves just as recently over the relationship between the slain sheik and Maama Phina, the celebrated polytheist. This theory is built on assumption that either way—whether it’s responsible or not Muslims have to blame and hate this government for failure to protect them and conduct conclusive investigations leading to successful prosecution of the culprits.

Swaib K Nsereko

Lecturer, Department of Mass Communication, Islamic University in Uganda