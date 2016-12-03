The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Gambia | 3 December 2016 00:12 CET

Joint statement by ministers Dion and Bibeau regarding The Gambia’s presidential election

By Department of Foreign Affairs Canada

The Honourable Stéphane Dion, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, today issued the following statement regarding The Gambia’s presidential election:

“Canada commends the Gambian people for peacefully exercising their democratic rights and congratulates Adama Barrow for his victory.

“Peace and lawful transitions of power are critical to democracies in Africa and around the world.

“This is an important milestone in The Gambia’s future, and Canada is encouraged by the fact all candidates have stated that they respect the will of the Gambian people and the result of the vote.

“As we move ahead, Canada encourages all Gambians to work together to build a better future for all.”

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Gambia

The mistakes we commit today give us the opportunity to do things differently tomorrow.
By: siLas Rosckson
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img