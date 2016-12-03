Joint statement by ministers Dion and Bibeau regarding The Gambia’s presidential election

The Honourable Stéphane Dion, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, today issued the following statement regarding The Gambia’s presidential election:

“Canada commends the Gambian people for peacefully exercising their democratic rights and congratulates Adama Barrow for his victory.

“Peace and lawful transitions of power are critical to democracies in Africa and around the world.

“This is an important milestone in The Gambia’s future, and Canada is encouraged by the fact all candidates have stated that they respect the will of the Gambian people and the result of the vote.

“As we move ahead, Canada encourages all Gambians to work together to build a better future for all.”