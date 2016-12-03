The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Gambia | 3 December 2016 00:12 CET

Gambian presidential elections

By United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, said:

I congratulate Adama Barrow on his victory in the Gambian presidential election on 1 December and President Yahya Jammeh for his statesmanship in respecting the will of the Gambian people and conceding defeat.

I also want to praise the Gambian people for conducting the election in a calm and peaceful manner. This presents a new dawn for The Gambia and is a momentous day for democracy in Africa. It is essential that all parties work together and ensure an orderly and peaceful transition.

Britain has an enduring relationship with The Gambia and we stand ready to assist the work of the new President and his government.

Gambia

Without music life would be a mistake.
By: Stephen Udochukwu Ch
