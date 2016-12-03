Gambian presidential elections

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, said:

I congratulate Adama Barrow on his victory in the Gambian presidential election on 1 December and President Yahya Jammeh for his statesmanship in respecting the will of the Gambian people and conceding defeat.

I also want to praise the Gambian people for conducting the election in a calm and peaceful manner. This presents a new dawn for The Gambia and is a momentous day for democracy in Africa. It is essential that all parties work together and ensure an orderly and peaceful transition.

Britain has an enduring relationship with The Gambia and we stand ready to assist the work of the new President and his government.