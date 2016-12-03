I Can't Tell Whether I Am Having A Nightmare Or I'm Really Awake!

K1: Koo, my head is reeling so much that I don't know whether it will be safe to entrust the fate of this beautiful country to what I shall do with my ballot paper.

K2: Oh Koo, but you're one of the sanest people I know?

Am I? You obviously haven't heard that Members of the House of Commons in London are to be sent questionnaires their mental health!

What? The law-makers are being asked to provide information that will determine whether they were sane when they made laws for the country?

Sort of, Koo.

My God! But the implications! D'you thin that explains the unnecessary referendum on Brexit/Remain, and Prime Minister Cameron's decision to quit after he'd lost?!

Ah! Work it out for yourself. I mean – they spent 10 million pounds to investigate whether Tony Blair's Government misled the Commons when it went to war in Iraq in support of George Bush. Yet, when after what seemed to have been 200 years, the Chilcott Report provided evidence indicating that Tony Blair had clearly made up his mind to back Bush and that made up the evidence to support that decision …



Yes! Did he not write to Bush to tell him, “Mr President, we are with you, whatever happens?

Yes! Yet this past week, the House of Commons overwhelmingly rejected a motion accusing Tony Blair of misleading the House!

Hahahaha! Ten million pounds wasted!

Well, someone else has suggested that the survey on the mental health of MPs must be extended to people who want to be MPs in the first place! Because there could be a causal link between one's mental health and the desire to seek power.

Koo, what a brilliant idea! Look at some of the things that are happening in our country because so many people want our votes!

Yes, Koo. The incumbent President is urging the nation to fast for three days to pray to the Almighty to give us peaceful elections!

Hahahahaha! What he's obviously means is that if the election is rigged by his cohorts, the result should be accepted peacefully?

Yeah! What's galling is that this is a man whose speeches contain words telling Northerners (whom he calls his “brothers”) not to vote for candidates who are not Northerners?)!...

You know, Koo, that's a most dangerous notion! He's even roped in a former journalist whose meal-ticket is currently provided by the Government. All sorts of people are joining the ethnic bandwagon. And this is the son of an Nkrumah Minister who preached national unity.

Yes – this “fasting” Messiah has employed masters of the black arts of propaganda who have issued a false “Ghanaleaks” document, claiming that the Asantes and the Akyems are already squabbling over Cabinet posts and contracts!

Who is foolish enough to spend time drawing up such a document when all efforts are needed for a “finish hard” end to the election campaign?

It's a sick joke but very dangerous. Because if you stir up ethnic hatred you don't know where it will end. Think Biafra. Or South Sudan. Kenya; the Ivory Coast. And, of course, Rwanda.

I told you there's madness about.

Koo, do you think our 'Messiah' has read Frantz Fanon's The Wretched Of The Earth'?

- Why do you ask?



Because he's doing two things Fanon attacked as the means for wrecking a newly-independent country: (1) mystification of the populace....

By pretending that the ruler has concerns that the Deity is involved with?

Yep. The ruler acts in such opaque ways that he leaves room for interpreting his acts any way one wants. The second dangerous tool isolated by Fanon is that the leader behaves like the Chief Executive of a private company and spreads taxpayers' money among his party's members, as if party members were the shareholders of a private company reaping profits from its activities!

Koo, Fanon is totally right! In spite of the hullabaloo about the C51 million given to Woyome, he has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Transport! With that, he can probably self-finance sums worth vastly more than the original C51m!

Koo, how exactly does self-financing work?

Oh it's the same as the method used by the late swindler, Ackah Blay-Miezah. You forge documents to get people to believe that you can give them enormous sums. But meanwhile, you need money to overcome obstacles put in your way to prevent the money contained in your documents from maturing. If they pay up, you keep encountering obstacles, but occasionally you surprise them by giving them “advances”(which you have collected from new “believers”).

Oh, so Woyome got his money by brandishing documents pretending that some foreign banks and/or the Austrian embassy in Ghana were going to lend the Government of Ghana huge sums of money to build stadiums with?

Yeah. He got people to believe that he was due to get a huge payout for doing “financial engineering” on behalf of the Government....

But the Government smelt a rat and kicked his butt?

Yep. But meanwhile, that Government lost power. Whereupon, Woyome complained to the successor Government. The new Government then said, “Sue us!”

And he sued?

- Right. And the legal officers of the new Government deliberately bungled the defence if the lawsuit. But then they “rescued the situation” by reaching “an amicable “settlement” with Woyome. The reasonable cost? C51 million!

- And the judge who accepted the “settlement” was subsequently named as a corrupt judge and dismissed?

- Yep. But meanwhile, Woyome had walked away with C51 million!

- Cor! Even if he gave, say C3 million, to the legal “non-defenders” of the lawsuit....!

- That would leave C48 million for him to play with. Take away C1 million presumably given to the judge!

- C47 million left!

- Take away a secret C5-10 million contribution to the election war-chest of the party in power!

- About C40 million left! Enough to make make a takeover bid for a church that exacts tithes from its members...

- Suddenly, like Blay-Miezah, Woyome had become an industry – a self-financed industry!

- MPs and Ministers plead his cause when he encounters problems?

- Yep! And courts grant him applications that prevent him from being cross-examined – even after the Supreme Court had ordered you to repay C51 million...

- Yieee, Koo, all these are matters that call into question the sanity of some highly-placed people in our country?

– Yep. But Koo, that's only a symptom of what Fanon would call the general malaise affecting the society.

Yeah – how could sane persons give taxpayers' money in millions to SADA to breed guinea-fowls, only to be told, when asked: “Where are the guinea fowls” that “They flew to Burkina Faso and have not yet returned!”

- And no-one goes to jail?

- Yeah, Koo, yeah! Who would, at the same time, spend taxpayers' money to brand buses, instead of using the money to buy more buses to ease a transport situation that grows ever worse?

– Koo, ask yourself further: Who would borrow money up to 70 percent of everything the country produces in one year, and show very little concrete that's been done with the loans?

And the Chief Executive of this near-bankrupt company has the impunity to request the shareholders to re-elect him to the board?

– Yep! And do you know? The mere fact that he has piously referred to the Deity, will make some people think he is a devout man who deserves their votes!

– The lack of water in so many villages doesn't matter?

– No!

– The erratic dumsor electricity system should be overlooked?

– Yep!

– The galamsey operators can go on destroying our water-bodies?

– Yes -- God will provide. Especially if we fast and pray to God for three days!

– But Koo, in fairness, he's not the only one to try and mystify us? Did you hear about the masked women who went to rain curses on the Electoral Commission Chair?

- Yes Koo I did!

- And did you see the video showing a sheep being slaughtered to bring electoral victory?

- Koo, we are finished by all this mystification.

- AAAAAAMEN!