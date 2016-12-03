NDC Desperately Arranges Aggrieved NPP Guys to Soil the Reputation of Nana Addo

One Eric Kwame Appenteng and two other persons claiming to be members, or former members, of NPP, had allowed themselves to be videoed. They then appeared on Angel TV on Friday 2 December 2016, saying bad things about Nana Akufo Addo with intent to discourage voters from voting for him.

They are doing exactly what NDC and President Mahama had expected of Bugri Naabu but which unfortunately backfired on them. From what those guys were saying, one could clearly tell that they had been bribed by the NDC to come out with that video clip.

Why are those people coming out with the clip at this crucial time that we are going to elections if indeed they had been once molested by the Nana Akufo Addo’s boys as they allege?

The NDC can go extra miles whenever they choose to in their bid to soil the reputation of Nana Addo. However, this time around, all their silly lies and attempts to needlessly soil the reputation of Nana Addo and the NPP shall not wash.

The majority of the people of Ghana have decided it is about time Mahama and the NDC were voted out of power because of how they have corruptibly incompetently managed the affairs of Ghana.

All those NPP guys who have offered themselves to the NDC to be used to tarnish the image of Nana Akufo Addo should bury their heads in their palms in shame. It is very irresponsible on their part to take bribes from the NDC to attempt to scupper the chances of Nana Akufo Addo winning Election 2016. No matter what they do or say, the wind for change that is blowing is mightier than their false allegations against Nana Addo and his boys if he has any such bad boys at all.

I shall call on all discerning Ghanaians, the economically-suffering people of Ghana and all NPP faithfully to debunk the allegations against Nana Akufo Addo by Eric Kwame Appenteng and his cohorts as seen and heard on Angel TV.

The battle is still the Lord’s. I call on all the good people of Ghana to vote massively for Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP to set us free from the economic slavery and hardships President Mahama has brought us into.

Rockson Addo