Tema West Ndc Celebrates Holiday With Health Walk

The Tema West constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), today 2nd December, 2016, organized a health walk through the streets of Tema, precisely community two and five, as part of the activities to create awareness and to reaffirm their desire to reclaim the seat that they lost to the New Patriotic Party in 1996.

The event was well patronized by party Faithfull’s, who sang and danced to music provided by the fleet of vehicles that accompanied them.

Among the crowd were honorable Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who is the director of elections for the party and a onetime parliamentary candidate, Lawyer James Enu, alias “Homeboy”, the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, and Bill Hedo Boglo, who contested him during the primaries and other executives of the party.

The health walk ended at the McCarthy Park, BBC; a suburb in community two, where they were addressed by the leaders of the constituency.

Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo called for unity, constituency chairman Ben Doe called for vigilance during the voting period, and Lawyer James Enu concluded by unveiling his vision for the development of the constituency, and job opportunities for the youth.

Tema west constituency has been held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since 1996, but the NDC led by Lawyer James Enu is determined to stop that dominance by their opponents, come December 7th.