Press Statement | 2 December 2016 23:41 CET

Mamsu Endorsed Nana Addo And Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

By MAMSU

Media men and women we have formally invited you here on the above subject. We like to thank you for honouring our invitation. Thank you for coming. Executives of MAMSU gathered here, members of the press,ladies and gentle men. We the Mamprugu students union have unanimously endorses the flag bearer of New Patriotic Party(NPP) , his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and all the NPP parliamentary candidates for all the constituencies in Mamprugu for upcoming general elections.

The reasons that influenced our decisions are enormous: To start with, poverty has for years hit the youth desk by virtue of the fact that, the National Youth and Employment Scheme has been scrubbed off by the incompetent NDC government.

In addition, the non Payment of Nurses and teacher trainees allowance has made life difficult not only to students but parents as well.

Again,the collapse of NHIS Scheme has indeed affected us in general since anytime we attend hospital we are compelled to make additional payments to hospitals as a top up anytime we use the health facilities.

Moreover the non payment of Capitation grant, couple with high school fees at both SHS and Colleges, school feeding programme has force allot of colleagues out of school. lack of drinking water ,poor road network,and embezzlement of SADA funds among others has made us pass ''vote of no confident ''on NDC and Jonh Dramani Mahama led Administration.

Having suffered this,we the students of Mamprugu need change and we are therefore promising change by voting out the NDC and John Dramani Mahama.

We (students)are by this release declaring our unflinching support for NPP to deliver us from the incorruptible, incompetent and insensitive government. NPP Government is a caring ,affable and will turn around the economy by the best pair (NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFU ADDO, and DR ALHAJI MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA )for Ghana.

God bless everybody for coming.God bless MAMSU.

Mr kasimu Uzeiru

(President )

.....signed......

(0209968837)

Mr. Alhassan Yidana

(Secretary )

.......Signed.......

(0206538502)

