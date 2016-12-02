NPP to Consider this Allegation Against the Polling Station Agentsat Nyinahini

I have been tipped off to the attitudes of the NPP polling station agents at Nyinahini in the Atwima Mponua constituency. From what I was told, the agents are very young and can easily be, and are being, manipulated, by the NDC.

The informant went further to disclose that these youngsters have been approached by the NDC with a promise to pay each of them GHC500.

I wonder from where President Mahama and the NDC have got this much money to attempt to bribe the NPP polling station agents as well as some high ranking NPP personalities.

The NDC are desperate to win the election but they are already forsaken by God hence all their secretly hatched plots to rig the election being revealed and brought to the public’s attention at an unprecedented rate never seen in the electoral history of Ghana.

The wind for change that has now turned into a hurricane or a tornado is sweeping away all the rot that the NDC have placed obstructively in the path of Election 2016.

The NPP parliamentary candidate in the Constituency should please make sure the NPP polling station agents that have been approached or about to be influenced by the NDC and President Mahama are replaced.

We should not leave anything to chance.

We shall all help to ensure that President Mahama is sent into political wilderness where he will no longer have the chance to dip his long dirty hands into the State’s coffers to steal money to buy cars for his favourites.

President Mahama “besifom” (step down) because majority of Ghanaians are fed up with his lack of vision but abundance of corrupt practices.

Please, investigate the report and have a solution to it as quickly as possible.

Rockson Adofo