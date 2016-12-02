Bugri Naabu to return Mahama’s alleged bribe – Nana Addo

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, has promised to return the supposed bribe allegedly given to him by President John Dramani Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama.

Making the revelation in an interview with Citi News' Umaru Sanda Amadu on Friday, the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo, said Bugri Naabu accepted the bribe from the president as a proof of his claim.

“He himself has decided what he is going to do with it…that he will return the money, that is my understanding; that is what he has told me. That he is going to return the money. He kept the money for proof; but now that the matter has come out he intends to return the money. He told me the story about this matter before it became public,” Akufo-Addo added.

Background

The NPP at a press conference addressed by Nana Akufo-Addo's Spokesperson, Mustapha Hamid, alleged that the President and his brother tried to bribe Bugri Naabu with a brand new V6 Mitsubishi, a brand New V8 Land Cruiser and GHc 3.3 million for him to resign from his party and further paint Nana Akufo-Addo as a dictator and “an anti-northerner.”

“Around the same time, Ibrahim Mahama had tried to convince Bugri with money to leave the NPP to become a chief after Daniel Bugri Naabu's uncle died, but Bugri refused,” he added.

“According to the President, Bugri should paint Akufo-Addo as a rabid anti-northern person who could never be trusted to advance the people of the north… he was supposed to say that Akufo-Addo was knocking the head of one northerner against the other.”

Bribery claim against Mahama 'cock and bull story

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of President Mahama's 2016 election campaign, Kofi Adams, has rubbished the claims, describing them as “ cock and bull stories .”

“Who in his mind collects money he says it's bribe; and goes and deposit in his account. He didn't find any police station to take that money that he considers as a bribe. He didn't find any person to witness that he took the money and was going round and looking for a Prudential bank that works on Saturday to go and deposit the money. This cock and bull stories should be told to only NPP members and not Ghanaians in generality.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

