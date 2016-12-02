Angola's President Dos Santos to stand down in 2017: state radio

Angola's President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos, seen in April 2014, will stand down before next year's general election, according to state radio citing sources in the ruling MPLA party. By ALAIN JOCARD (AFP/File)

Luanda (AFP) - Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, in power for 37 years, will stand down before next year's general election, state radio said Friday citing sources in the ruling MPLA party.

National Radio of Angola said that Defence Minister Joao Lourenco would take over as MPLA leader, in news confirmed to AFP by Joao Pinto, a senior member of the party.