Africa | 2 December 2016 19:30 CET
Angola's President Dos Santos to stand down in 2017: state radio
Luanda (AFP) - Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, in power for 37 years, will stand down before next year's general election, state radio said Friday citing sources in the ruling MPLA party.
National Radio of Angola said that Defence Minister Joao Lourenco would take over as MPLA leader, in news confirmed to AFP by Joao Pinto, a senior member of the party.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].