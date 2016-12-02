NPP, NDC to hold final rallies on Sunday, Monday

The governing National Democratic Congress, (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), will hold their final rallies on Monday and Sunday respectively, ahead of the national election on Wednesday, December 7.

The NDC's rally, which is expected to host thousands of party supporters, will be addressed by President John Mahama at the Accra Sports Stadium, whiles the NPP's rally will be held at the Trade Fair centre.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Campaign Coordinator of the NDC, Kofi Adams, said the NDC is expecting party members from various regions to attend the event.

“We expect party members from within the regions to honour the invitation at the Greater Accra Regional branch of the party. This is a very important function which will bring to a close our campaign activities.”

The NPP's rally would also attract thousands of supporters from all parts of the country, in a final bid to invigorate party members ahead of the crucial election.

The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NPP, Nii Adjei Sowah, said the rally which is scheduled for this Sunday at Trade Fair, will start at 10:00am.

“We are expecting our party supporters to be at Trade Fair immediately after church service to continue with the church service prior to the main rally. There will be a lot of activities in the morning and actual speaking on specific issues starts in the afternoon.”

Though the Electoral Commission has given special voters who could not cast their ballot another opportunity to vote on Sunday, Mr. Adams believes the rally will not be disrupted by the exercise.

“The voting will not disrupt our plans. We have taken note of it at our regional campaign meetings, and the people who are expected to come and cast their votes are just a handful of people because the register which was used on Wednesday is the same register which is going to be available on Sunday which of course, more than 60% of the people in the category have come to cast their votes… and the people coming to cast their ballots are not necessarily our supporters, our supporters will be marching to the Trade Fair.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

