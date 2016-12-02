I won’t move Ghana’s capital to Kyebi – Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer for the 2016 general elections, Nana Akufo-Addo, has denied reports that he plans to move the country’s capital to Kyebi in the Eastern Region, if he is voted into office at the December polls.

Images of a purported leaked email attributed to Nana Akufo-Addo and an official of the New Patriotic Party, circulated on social media last week, suggested that the NPP flagbearer planned to move the national capital from Accra to his hometown, Kyebi.

The said email also saw the purported candidate promise a German firm, one of the NPP's top financiers, a contract to build a new Township in the Eastern Region, to serve as Ghana's new capital.

The emails, from the year 2015, also allegedly contained a correspondence in which Akufo-Addo claimed former President Kuffour could not be trusted.

But in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM on Friday, Nana Akufo-Addo said the speculations were false.

“I don’t even send emails, he said.”

“It is a pity that our opponent, that is the level of engagement they want to bring to Ghanaian. It’s like they don’t respect Ghanaians. What will make me, within a short period of presidency, move the capital from Accra to Kyebi because I am from there”

“I think some people don’t understand that you come unto the scene to work for the progress of the country. If you are from Bole, does that mean, you must only care about people from Bole?”. I don’t understand why someone will come out with such malicious allegations, that I will elevate the position of Okyehene just because of politics.”

Nana Akufo-Addo accused some members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), of deliberately trying to smear him and publicize false allegations about him in other to cause public disaffection for him.

‘Allegations ahead of elections’

The peddling of such allegations that are often discounted as untrue ahead of general elections in Ghana, is not new to the country’s politics.

Most politicians, especially, front-liners of the two main political parties in the country, the NDC and NPP, have been the lead perpetrators, and victims of such allegations, usually meant to dent the integrity of the persons in question.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor