The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Business & Finance | 2 December 2016 14:41 CET

IHRMP Graduates 110 Students

By Daily Guide
The graduands in a group picture with some top executives of  IHRMP
The graduands in a group picture with some top executives of  IHRMP


The Institute of Human Resources Management Practitioners Ghana (IHRMP) has held its 8th graduation ceremony at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan ICT Centre of Excellence in Accra.

Certificates were presented to deserving graduands who completed either the Level 3 or Level 4 of the Professional Certification Programme of the Institute.

This year's graduands comprise 98 Associate members and 12 certified members.

Last year, 63 Associate members and two certified members graduated.

John Wilson, President of the Institute, in his address, entreated the graduands to be good ambassadors of the Institute, urging them to secure copies of the code of ethics and study to guide them to operate as full-fledged HR professionals.

Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, President of Group Ideal, in a speech read on his behalf said, “Every business owner or entrepreneur striving to achieve excellence, indeed, need partners that are indispensable and HR is certainly one of them.

“Therefore, human resources managers do not only act as liaison between employees and management but actually function strategically with all business units to help achieve corporate objective.”

He urged the new graduands to appreciate the changes in the global HR environment and respond to the changes accordingly.

On his part, Chairman of the Professional Certification Board, John Eluerkeh said, “Members of the Professional Certification Board (PCB) manage the certification programmes by ensuring that standards are developed and maintained, and that the exams accurately reflect the competencies of professionals in the HR practice.”

A Business Desk report

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Business & Finance

We learn from bad leaders so that we will become good leaders in the society.
By: Enaangmene
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img