IHRMP Graduates 110 Students

The graduands in a group picture with some top executives of IHRMP



The Institute of Human Resources Management Practitioners Ghana (IHRMP) has held its 8th graduation ceremony at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan ICT Centre of Excellence in Accra.

Certificates were presented to deserving graduands who completed either the Level 3 or Level 4 of the Professional Certification Programme of the Institute.

This year's graduands comprise 98 Associate members and 12 certified members.

Last year, 63 Associate members and two certified members graduated.

John Wilson, President of the Institute, in his address, entreated the graduands to be good ambassadors of the Institute, urging them to secure copies of the code of ethics and study to guide them to operate as full-fledged HR professionals.

Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, President of Group Ideal, in a speech read on his behalf said, “Every business owner or entrepreneur striving to achieve excellence, indeed, need partners that are indispensable and HR is certainly one of them.

“Therefore, human resources managers do not only act as liaison between employees and management but actually function strategically with all business units to help achieve corporate objective.”

He urged the new graduands to appreciate the changes in the global HR environment and respond to the changes accordingly.

On his part, Chairman of the Professional Certification Board, John Eluerkeh said, “Members of the Professional Certification Board (PCB) manage the certification programmes by ensuring that standards are developed and maintained, and that the exams accurately reflect the competencies of professionals in the HR practice.”

A Business Desk report

