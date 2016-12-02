Apego Community Grateful To Nana Addo

One of the canoes donated by Nana Addo

The people of Apego, a fishing community in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, have expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for providing them with canoes to facilitate their movement to their destinations.

The NPP flagbearer, through the Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Peter Amewu, presented two canoes to the community a week ago in response to their request for additional canoes to facilitate their movement to other communities to access education and healthcare services.

Prior to the donation, the community members had to make do with the few canoes which were inadequate to access educational and healthcare services in surrounding communities, leaving most of them stranded at most times.

The intervention of the NPP flagbearer and his representation in the Volta region has come as a relief for members of the community.

The headman of Zikponu, Zikpoetor Tsatsu Folli and Torgbe Amuyao, the Chief of Kukudor, expressed their profound gratitude to Nana Akufo-Addo for coming to their aid.

“This is the first time a presidential candidate has come to solve our problems,” he said

Torgbe Amuyao appealed to Nana Akufo-Addo to connect the Kukudor community to the national grid.

“This is because the former President Agyekum Kufour provided pipe borne water to Kukudor and its environs.”