Carlos Assists Tema General Hospital Polyclinic

Dennis Nana Boakye presenting the items to Dr Kwabena Opoku-Adusei

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, for the second time in two months has donated medical consumables to the Tema General Hospital and the Tema Polyclinic.

The medical and surgical equipment, medications and other medical suppliers worth about $44,000 include surgical tape, heat compressor, henkey, surgeon hoods, blood collection set, gauge sponge, rectal tube, laparoscopy set, pleural catheter, paediatric BP cuff, haemorrhoid, prolapse stapler, among many others.

Presenting the equipment to both facilities, Dennis Nana Boakye, campaign chairman of the NPP candidate, on behalf of Carlos Ahenkorah, stated that the donation forms part of the NPP candidate's contribution towards the development of both health facilities.

According to him, the items would help both health facilities improve their efficiency to provide quality health delivery.

He promised to address some of the hospital's myriad changes so that the poor and underprivileged persons become happy and healthy.

Mr Ahenkorah promised to lobby for the upgrading of the Tema General Hospital to a status of a teaching hospital when he becomes the MP for his constituency, with Nana Addo becoming the president.

On the part of the Tema Polyclinic, he said he would champion the cause of also upgrading it to the status of a district hospital.

He said the NPP has a number of good health plans for the people of Tema and when voted into power, they would roll them out to bring relief to the people.

The Director of the Tema General Hospital, Dr Kwabena Opoku-Adusei, who received the items, was grateful for the donation, and called on government to adopt the hospital and give it a facelift due to the important role it plays in the metropolis.

Madam Josephine Boateng, the administrator of the Tema Polyclinic, on her part, lauded the immense support the MP aspirant had rendered to the hospital within these few months.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema