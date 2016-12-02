The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 2 December 2016 14:36 CET

Photo of the week: Mahama, Akufo-Addo trade jabs and then trade smiles

By MyJoyOnline

After trading jabs on the campaign trail for months, the President and his main opponent Nana Akufo-Addo can still trade smiles.

The picture below was taken at a peace-pledging summit held in Accra Thursday for all the seven presidential candidates contesting in next week Wednesday's election.

One after the other the leaders committed themselves to maintaining the peace in the country ahead of the polls hyped as the most crucial and hard-fought race.

President Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo both entered Parliament in 1996 and have revealed a friendship that ought to throw cold water on an acrimonious banter between their supporters.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Satan cannot take your life until GOD has finished with you.
By: Pagyakotwere Akwasi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img