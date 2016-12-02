Photo of the week: Mahama, Akufo-Addo trade jabs and then trade smiles

After trading jabs on the campaign trail for months, the President and his main opponent Nana Akufo-Addo can still trade smiles.

The picture below was taken at a peace-pledging summit held in Accra Thursday for all the seven presidential candidates contesting in next week Wednesday's election.

One after the other the leaders committed themselves to maintaining the peace in the country ahead of the polls hyped as the most crucial and hard-fought race.

President Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo both entered Parliament in 1996 and have revealed a friendship that ought to throw cold water on an acrimonious banter between their supporters.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com