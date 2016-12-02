Humanitarian Emergency Directors Call for US$1 Billion to Meet the Needs of 6.9 Million People in Nigeria’s North East

The 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria seeks more than US$1 billion to address the needs of those in crisis in the three most affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, with 75 partners ready to respond to those needs where areas area accessible.

During the course of 2016 as the Nigerian Armed Forces pushed back Boko Haram held areas the scale of the human suffering became more apparent and the humanitarian community scaled up the response. The centre of gravity for the response moved from Abuja to Borno’s state capital, Maiduguri to enable us better deliver the necessary assistance to the most vulnerable.

“We welcome the full cooperation of the Government of Nigeria and the initiative behind the Inter-Ministerial Task Force to address the humanitarian situation. This is the largest crisis on the African continent and I am confident that with the support of the international community and the private sector, we can begin to bring hope to the people of the north-east,” said Peter Lundberg, the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator.

This Humanitarian Response Plan will address the needs of almost 7 million people, in dire need of nutrition, food, shelter, health, education, protection and the water and sanitation needs of a very vulnerable population. A projected 5.1 million people will face serious food shortages as the conflict and risk of unexploded improvised devices prevented farmers planting for a third year in a row, causing a major food crisis.

“The Government have already demonstrated and will continue to demonstrate strong commitment to working together with the international humanitarian community,” said Honourable Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, who is tasked.

“The narrative on this humanitarian crisis can no longer be ignored and we are appealing to the international community to help us prevent the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians over the coming 12 months” continued Lundberg.