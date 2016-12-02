Bolga Central: NPP supporters keep vigil over ballot boxes

Some die-hard supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, have been going the extra mile for their party by keeping watch of the special voting ballot boxes being kept in a safe room of the police station.

This is to ostensibly prevent any attempt at rigging in an election cycle that has seen the NPP accuse the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), of conniving to rig the elections on multiple occasions.

The ballot boxes for the special voting exercise across the country, are being kept in safe rooms or armories of various police stations in their constituencies, before the counting and collation on the election day, December 7.

The NPP generally faces an uphill battle in Bolgatanga Central, as the seat has never gone the way of the party, since the country’s adoption of constitutional rule in 1992.

The seat has been occupied by two parties; the NDC and the People’s National Convention (PNC). The NDC has won all the parliamentary elections with the exception of the years 2000 and 2004, which were won by the PNC’s candidate, David Apasera.

In the 2012 general elections, the NDC’s Akolbire Emmanuel Opam-Brown, polled 28,144 (57.8%) and the NPP's Adombire Agambila polled 13,464 (27.7%).

For the presidential results, the NDC’s John Mahama polled 35,142 (74.4%) as against Nana Akufo-Addo’s 11,027 (23.3%).

In the 2016 polls, the NPP are putting forward Rex Asanga, a development worker who will face stiff opposition from the NDC’s Isaac Adongo, a Financial Consultant in charge of the World Bank-funded Ghana Social Opportunities Project at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana