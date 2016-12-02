Fidel Castro's death: 'Ghana loves Fidel' march to hit Accra

Hundreds of people are expected to join a march in solidarity with the government and people of Cuba over the demise of the Communist country’s former leader, Fidel Castro.

A statement signed by the march’s Convener, Nii AyerteyAryeh said Mr Castro deserved to be celebrated because he has done a lot to advance the course of humanity.

“The Cuban revolution fought for human lives in poor countries, and in areas of the world submerged by natural disasters,” the statement read.

Read full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

MARCH FOR FIDEL CASTRO

A march in solidarity with the Government and people of Cuba under the banner “Ghana Loves Fidel” is being organised in memory of Commandante Fidel Castro, the late leader of the Cuban revolution. The march will take place in Accra on Saturday 3rd December 2016 at 8 am.

The march which is being organised by Ghanaians from all walks of life in collaboration with the Association of Ghanaians Trained in Cuba will start from the forecourt of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and proceed to the Cuban Embassy in Accra.

Fidel Castro, a colossal testament to social achievement and human endeavor to change the lives of the poor passed away in Havana on Friday 25th November, 2015.

Under the Cuban government led by Fidel Castro, a true representative democracy was created with social justice as its goal. Under Fidel Castro, millions of lives were transformed in the areas of education, healthcare with sustainable development in Cuba and Africa.

The Cuban revolution fought for human lives in poor countries, and in areas of the world submerged by natural disasters. They fought with courage and dignity, and also with kindness and respect, learning to communicate in local languages and valuing local cultures.

Ghana-Cuba friendship began in January 1959 when Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah became the first head of state to recognise the Cuban revolution. Nkrumah in a secret pact, allowed Che Gueverra and other Cuban internationalists to use Accra as a transit to Congo now DRC to launch a revolutionary intervention in support of forces loyal to Patrice Lumumba although it failed.

In July and August 1983, seven hundred (700) Ghanaian students accompanied by seven (7) Ghanaian teachers left Accra for Esbec 22 on the Isle of Youth in Cuba for their secondary education up to the University to specialize in various professions in Medicine, Agriculture, and Engineering etc. This continued for a number of years till the Kufuor government stopped it. In all under Fidel Castro, there were 23 such schools for students from Angola, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Namibia, and other African countries on the Isle of Youth.

In November 1983, at the request of the government of Ghana, the first batch of 200 Cuban doctors arrived in Ghana to support Ghana Health Service in the delivery of health services.

It must be placed on record that it was under Commandante Fidel Castro that Cuban Internationalists Fighters succeeded in pushing the South African armed forces that had crossed the Cunene river and were and were at the outskirts of Luanda back into South Africa.

In the negotiation for truce, Cuba demanded for the freedom of Namibia in addition to Angola. The end of colonialism in Africa could not have been achieved without the help of Commandante Fidel Castro, who we mourn today.

Fidel’s love for humanity saw him send humanitarian assistance to Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea during the Ebola scourge and to many other countries like Haiti, Venezuela, Bolivia, Brazil and Nicaragua in their time of need.

Nelson Mandela was right in saying that: “The Cuban people hold a special place in the hearts of the people of Africa. The Cuban internationalists have made a contribution to African independence, freedom, and justice unparalleled for its principled and selfless character.”

For this, the people of Ghana and Africa join all Cubans in their moment of grief as they mourn, Commandante Fidel Castro who dedicated his life in the pursuit of true independence for Africa and for all suffering people.

Join the march dedicated to the memory of Fidel Castro!

………………………………………..

Nii AyerteyAryeh

Coordinator, “Ghana Loves Fidel”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com