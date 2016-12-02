Mahama to cut sod for phase two of Ho airport project

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
President John Dramani Mahama will cut the sod for the commencement of the second phase of work on the Ho airport in the Volta Region, Friday.

The President’s helicopter is expected to make a landing on the runway of the Airport for the sod cutting ceremony for the $25 million project funded by the Ghana Airport Company Limited.

The second phase which will include a terminal building is expected to fully take off in the first quarter of 2017 and is believed by many to boost economic activities and tourism in the region.

The Ho Airport which includes an airport city with residential apartments, hotels, health and conference centres and entertainment joints, will be one of a string of projects to be commissioned by the President in the region.

Other projects expected to be commissioned are the Volo Community Day Senior High School in the North Tongu District and the inauguration of completed Adidome water project in the Central Tongu District among others.

