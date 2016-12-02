5 Reasons You Will Not Meet Anyone At A Lagos Club

Lonely? Single? Then a place to meet a potential soulmate is going to a club. And there are so many of them in Lagos. However, some people have frequented this particular club every weekend but no one has said hello let alone try to woo them.

They will start to question themselves if there something and the next thing is that you will stop seeing them at the club. While some people frown at meeting a partner at a club some people don’t mind. Whichever divide you belong, Jumia Travel gathers reasons why you are not being noticed whenever you go clubbing in Lagos.

You are not ‘responsibly’ dressed

Some nightcrawlers have the perception that because they are going to the club they can irresponsibly dressed. Rather than use 'beautiful’ to describe you, ‘hot’ will be the preferred word. Without any doubt, your eye-popping dressing to get people’s attention. It is either both of you end up at a nearby Lagos hotel or he buys you a drink to break the ice.

You are intoxicated

There is no club in Lagos that you won’t find alcohol. It is an important part of nightlife. More like no alcohol, no nightlife. But if you want to meet someone, you have to keep a clear head. Staying away from alcohol won’t be a bad idea. But if you decide to drink, don’t drink until you get intoxicated and start embarrassing yourself.

You may not take him serious

A guy approaching you at a bar may not be serious. At the same time, he may be serious. But how will you know if you don’t hear him out? Remember, both of you are in the club. You don’t have the right to judge him based on the fact that you meet at a club. That’s hypocrisy.

You are too busy with friends

Having a great time with friends is one of the best experiences in the world. However, if you are always with your friends, you may not meet someone. At the club, try to find an alone time. This will give you the opportunity to meet persons outside your circle of friends. But ensure that you don’t wander so that your friends won’t search for you.

Your body language is confusing

For a lady who wants to meet someone, you should be aware of body language. This will stop you from unconsciously sending the wrong signal. If a guy is looking at you, don’t smile or look towards him if you are not interested.