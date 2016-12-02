Politics Go Dancing: How The United Ghana Video Got The Presidents On The Dance Floor

A satirical video clip featuring four Ghanaian leaders doing freestyle, Azonto (a popular Ghanaian dancing genre) and a seemingly break boogying has generated a huge viewership on the social media arena.

In the video the animated characters ---notably former president John Rawlings, former president John Kufuor, sitting President John Mahama and the leader of the largest opposition party in Ghana Mr. Akufo Addo (Edward) called for unity, stability and peace as the country heads to the general elections on Wednesday December 7, 2016.

“This is what we need---- Peace, Unity and Stability,” said Mr. Rawlings.

And he couldn’t state it better. Certainly, Ghana needs that to build a stronger nation, build a better economy and build a more stable government. I strongly think nothing should stand between this clarion call made by our statesmen.

Without a doubt if we can humanise politics, inject humor and laughter into the activities associated with it, there surely will be less tension, less acrimony and fewer skirmishes in our political discourse. The acerbic attacks often hurled at political opponents and the launching of incendiary remarks that fly in the airwaves like katyusha rockets would slow down.

There will be less of ‘I’ and ‘Me’ semantic---that would fade in the course of time. Instead, we will be talking more about collectivity and inclusivity. Unity would become the nation’s watchword and the citizenry would be basking in a sea of peace.

The spoken language could shift---it will be ‘We’ and ‘Ours’. The ‘Morning Bell’ will chime oneness and togetherness. And in the midst of our differences we will still be a united Ghana---united for a common goal and purpose. Oh what a great nation that would be, if we can stick to that and make it work!

I cracked up when I first saw the less than a minute video. I got drunk in laughter and like Oliver Twist I wished the clip was much longer. It was a virtuoso performance by all standards. The three Johns and Edward showed Ghanaians their dancing prowess. First John in the Fourth Republic said the cool moves reminded him of his days at Achimota College.

The plot or storyline began at an unknown setting (the producers simply named it somewhere) in Ghana.

Sporting their party colours NDC John Mahama in red, white, green and black emerged with the NPP Akufo Addo in blue white and red. The two were seen playing ‘Dame’ draughts or checkers .It’s a strategic board game. Often the individual who seems to be gaining the upper hand taunts or teases the weakling---the one losing the game.

From the onset, Mr. Mahama misfired as he gifted his opponent one marble.

“Ah onua makyew baako m’afa mede3,’ says JM as he’s affectionately called.

To which Nana Addo remarked: “Ma weda wo dame too mu paao.”

In translation: I’m an expert in draughts.’ And in a whirlwind they were joined on stage by the two former presidents. Shortly afterwards the Jacks and Eddie were approached by a little girl holding a Unity sign. She called the symbol ‘U-TV’ and handed it over to Mr. Kufuor.

“Grandpa, gye U-TV, fa’twa wo nan ase. Ah na nipa nso ye de3en,” she told the former president.

Earlier on, Mr. Rawlings had enquired: “What station is this?

“TV ben na anim daho clear tes3 Soldier fo march pass,” Mr. Rawlings remarked.

They say all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Indeed, one would expect nothing but fun galore after the brain exercise game---checkers. Mr. Mahama called on his brothers to hit to the dance floor and demonstrate to the world what they’ve got.

The Akans in Ghana say: ‘Agro ene fam.’ Better translation, if you think you can dance let’s get down on it. And without delay the four gentlemen head to the dance floor amid great swings and contagious moves that earned them huge applause from the backstage. At the venue’s’ background was Ghana’s map showcasing its beautiful Red, Gold and Green colours with the Black Star positioned at the midpoint.

Mr. Kufour was heard saying: “Ghanaman yey3 oman baako.” In translation Ghana we’re one nation.

Tickled by his own wonderful moves Mr. Rawlings broke into laughter: “I remember my days in Achimota School.”

Indeed, humor and laughter have their own way of subduing tension and redeeming themselves. They can make the sadist beast laugh and disarm the armed terror. Pain can cause one to cry and laughter does the same thing when it hits the roof or its elasticity. At that stage you would observe that the tear ducts get activated resulting tear drops.

American author and a computer programmer, Marshall Brain in an article titled: ‘How Laughter Works’ said ‘laughter is not same as humor. Laughter is the physiological response to humor.”

Laughter consists of two parts---a set of gestures and the production of a sound. Whe we laugh heartily, changes occur in many parts of the body, even the arm, leg and trunk muscles, he wrote.

So, even thought this wasn’t ‘Tartan Tempest’---Canadian Armed Forces Reserve infantry Units’ exercise that ensures that members meet requisite Battle Task Standards, the brains behind this hilarious contest I believe put smiles on faces of many across the nation and beyond her borders.

In fact I called the Flagstaff House, soon after watching the thriller and congratulated Mr. Mahama. I extended the congratulatory calls to the former presidents, Messrs Rawlings and Kufuor and then to the NPP presidential candidate Nana Akufo Addo. The four gave the assurance that they’d do it again whenever the producers approached them. “We’re thankful to the producers and to our people for accepting us into their homes. We are aware that these are difficult times the political contest is getting keener and keener not by the day but by the hour. ”